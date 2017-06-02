Lubbock man found guilty of groping family member in 2004

A 46-year-old Lubbock man faces five years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty this week of inappropriately touching a family member when she was a girl. Jurors in the 140th District Court deliberated for more than three hours Friday before finding Domingo Chasco guilty as charged of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

