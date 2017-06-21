Lubbock man facing federal charges ac...

Lubbock man facing federal charges accused of tricking teens for sex

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A 29-year-old man denied Wednesday in federal court that he recruited three girls online to work as prostitutes. Lubbock police arrested Tarvinn Williams on April 27 after Facebook records showed he tricked a 17-year-old girl into having sex with him by posing as a woman on Facebook and recruited her into a prostitution enterprise.

