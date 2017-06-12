Lubbock man faces up to 20 years, $1 million fine for dealing fentanyl
A Lubbock, Texas, man, Brian Landon Brown, 32, appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr. and pleaded guilty to a federal offense stemming from his role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy. Brown pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl.
