Lubbock man faces federal charges after arrest in 1 of area's largest meth busts

A 38-year-old Lubbock man is facing federal charges in connection with a Lubbock police investigation that in March resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures by the department. Daniel Botello, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his March 30 arrest, was taken to U.S. Magistrate Court where he was informed of a five-count federal indictment against him stemming from the LPD investigation.

