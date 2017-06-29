Lubbock man faces charges in April police shooting
A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a 30-year-old man accused of driving his vehicle toward two police officers who were arresting him after failing to identify himself during an April traffic stop. Adam Rojas is charged with two first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.
