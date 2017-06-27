Lubbock man charged with slashing gir...

Lubbock man charged with slashing girlfriend, making Facebook threat

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a 34-year-old man accused of slashing his girlfriend with a knife in May then threatening her on Facebook. Samuel Torrez is charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Lubbock, TX

