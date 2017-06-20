Lubbock man arrested in road rage incident indicted

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted a 31-year-old man on Tuesday after he was arrested at gunpoint in May by Texas Tech police at the end of a road rage episode that began in South Lubbock. Justin Pirkle is charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

