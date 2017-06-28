Lubbock man arrested in March meth bust pleads guilty to federal charges
A 38-year-old Lubbock man admitted Wednesday to possessing at his home nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine, which he planned to distribute. Daniel Angel Botello appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant for a re-arraignment hearing during which he pleaded guilty to a federal felony count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
