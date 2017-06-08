Lubbock ISD's board of trustees will vote on new budget June 22
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a special session of the Texas Legislature to start July 18, with school financing one of 19 items he hopes to address that legislators failed to pass in the regular session. That will be almost a month after Lubbock Independent School District's date to adopt a budget for the upcoming school year.
