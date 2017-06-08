Lubbock Fire Rescue tests new biodegradable foam
Lubbock Fire and Rescue purchased a new foam and were testing it out at the Lubbock Preston Smith Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Training Facility Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. Hazard Control Technologies, Inc. spokesman Jeff Bonkoski talks about his product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May '17
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC