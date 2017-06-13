Lubbock fire officials seek tips afte...

Lubbock fire officials seek tips after Tuesday morning apartment fire ruled arson

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded about 10:30 a.m. to a reported structure fire at a unit in the Westridge Apartments at 1606 Elkhart Ave. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's office at 775-2646 or Crime Line at 741-1000.

