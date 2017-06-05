Lubbock fentanyl distributors sentenced
Sidney Caleb Lanier, 36, and Jamie Marie Robertson, 32, both of Lubbock, Texas, were sentenced this morning before Senior U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Lanier was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison following his guilty plea in February 2017 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May '17
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC