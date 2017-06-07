Lubbock Economic Index shows success in April, promise for summer

The index maintained by Lubbock National Bank rose back to 149 in the month of April - matching the index level in January and February - after a small drop to 148.5 in March. Though it is not the highest index on record, Chip Gilmour, a senior vice president at Lubbock National Bank, said on Wednesday that it is close.

