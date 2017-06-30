Lubbock criminal defense attorneys hold annual reading of Declaration of Independence

Members of the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association took turns Friday morning on the courthouse lawn reading the grievances against British rule American colonists listed in a document that became the foundation of a country of people governed by the rule of law. Chuck Lanehart, a Lubbock attorney, told the dozens of people in the audience that the reading the association members did was similar to how colonists first heard the Declaration of Independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.