Lubbock County Democrats hold rally to meet with candidates
The Lubbock County Democratic Party hosted a rally in which state party Chairman Gilbert Hinojosa, lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier, and Agriculture Commissioner candidate Kim Olson addressed dozens of people on the west lawn of the Lubbock County Courthouse on Saturday morning. Joined by the party's local candidates - Miguel Levario and Dan Epstein for U.S. representative and Drew Landry for state representative of District 83 - the group used the event as a way to connect with the community as they delved into current issues and policies.
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May '17
|sammy
|4
