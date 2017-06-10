Lubbock County Democrats hold rally t...

Lubbock County Democrats hold rally to meet with candidates

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Lubbock County Democratic Party hosted a rally in which state party Chairman Gilbert Hinojosa, lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier, and Agriculture Commissioner candidate Kim Olson addressed dozens of people on the west lawn of the Lubbock County Courthouse on Saturday morning. Joined by the party's local candidates - Miguel Levario and Dan Epstein for U.S. representative and Drew Landry for state representative of District 83 - the group used the event as a way to connect with the community as they delved into current issues and policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May '17 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC