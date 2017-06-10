Lubbock County Democrats hold rally to meet with candidates

The Lubbock County Democratic Party hosted a rally in which state party Chairman Gilbert Hinojosa, lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier, and Agriculture Commissioner candidate Kim Olson addressed dozens of people on the west lawn of the Lubbock County Courthouse on Saturday morning. Joined by the party's local candidates - Miguel Levario and Dan Epstein for U.S. representative and Drew Landry for state representative of District 83 - the group used the event as a way to connect with the community as they delved into current issues and policies.

