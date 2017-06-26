Lubbock County Commissioners consider...

Lubbock County Commissioners considering SIB loan for Loop 88 costs

11 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The Lubbock County Commissioners Court met in work session Monday afternoon to hear a presentation from TxDOT about the Texas State Infrastructure Bank loan program. Commissioners indicated they are considering using a State Infrastructure Bank loan to pay for right of way costs for Loop 88. The city of Lubbock and Lubbock County each must pay $7.25 million of the costs of right of way for the anticipated outer loop project.

