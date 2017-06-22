Lubbock council delays - next step' i...

Lubbock council delays - next step' in Citizens Tower renovations

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock's City Council was scheduled to receive the guaranteed maximum price on the upcoming Citizens Tower project, but members of the facilities subcommittee said it's not yet ready. Agreeing to the guaranteed maximum price has been described as the next step in the city's plans to renovate the building formerly called the Omni Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May '17 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May '17 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May '17 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,213 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC