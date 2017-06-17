Lubbock-Cooper ISD names new principal for New Hope Academy
Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District has named Phillip Saffel as the principal of the district's New Hope Academy, an alternative high school designed for students who prefer a non-traditional learning environment. Saffel previously spent four years as the assistant principal at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School and served as an interventionist, special education teacher and math teacher prior to his administrative duties.
