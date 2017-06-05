Lubbock comes up empty for recycling cleanup, I-27 study this session

The State Legislature did not designate funds to study the extension of Interstate 27 down to the border or to clean up the abandoned recycling center on the north side of town, as the City of Lubbock had hoped. Getting funds from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to pay for the recycling and removal of materials at the closed TCEQ-permitted recycling center was on the list of projects the city tried to initiate this year.

