Lubbock airport shortchanged, but many South Plains communities see heavy rain
The rain started about 1:25 a.m. in Lubbock, lasting for about three hours and was concentrated in the central and southwest parts of the city, where observers recorded about 2 to 2 and 1/4 inches of rain. Other communities in the region also saw more than an inch, including 1.24 in Abernathy, 1.2 in Brownfield and 1.45 at White River Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Sun
|NAME
|5
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jun 23
|nancy p
|1
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May '17
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC