Lubbock airport shortchanged, but many South Plains communities see heavy rain

The rain started about 1:25 a.m. in Lubbock, lasting for about three hours and was concentrated in the central and southwest parts of the city, where observers recorded about 2 to 2 and 1/4 inches of rain. Other communities in the region also saw more than an inch, including 1.24 in Abernathy, 1.2 in Brownfield and 1.45 at White River Lake.

