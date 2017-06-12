LPD Video: Lubbock police searching for accused beer thief
Lubbock police are searching for a woman accused of stealing two cases of beer from Stripes at 3401 Clovis Rd. Police say she entered the store and took two cases of beer without paying for them, then fled in a car that was waiting outside.
