LPD Video: Lubbock police searching f...

LPD Video: Lubbock police searching for accused beer thief

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Lubbock police are searching for a woman accused of stealing two cases of beer from Stripes at 3401 Clovis Rd. Police say she entered the store and took two cases of beer without paying for them, then fled in a car that was waiting outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May '17 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC