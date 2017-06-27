LPD searching for man accused of severely beating ex-girlfriend
Lubbock police are actively searching for a man they say severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone. Police are looking for Dameon Marmolejo, 20, of Lubbock for the June 17 assault on the girl, who was hospitalized and needed multiple staples to close the wound on her head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jun 23
|nancy p
|1
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May '17
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC