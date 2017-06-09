Knight sentenced to three years for role in January 2016 Lubbock pharmacy robbery

A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to three years in prison for his role in a January 2016 pharmacy robbery. Tyler Deon Knight stood quietly next to his attorney Jeff Sheets as U.S. Senior District Judge Sam Cummings handed him a 36-month prison sentence for his guilty plea in March to a felony count of misprision of a felony.

