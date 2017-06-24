Kerns: Rogers, 16, already attracting attention of audiences, instructors

A lost and frightened young Becky Thatcher , left, depends on Tom to find their way out of a cave and back to safety in the Moonlight Musicals production of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." Remaining performances are June 24, 30 and July 1. Tom Sawyer , left, and best friend Huck Finn risk lives by taking a blood vow to never reveal a murderer's identity in the Moonlight Musicals production of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.