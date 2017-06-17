Kerns: Dark Universe promises remakes of Universal's horror classics

A bit of this and a bit of that, with a reminder that the 20th annual Critterfest arrives from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through June 25 in the Science Spectrum, 2579 S. Loop 289, and on the grounds outside. Major shows will be given between two and four times each day by "Rosaire's Bears," "Crocodile Encounters" and the Lubbock Police Department's K-9 unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.