Jurors to decide punishment in 2015 stabbing death

A 12-member jury will determine the punishment of a 23-year-old man who admitted to the October 2015 stabbing death of a woman. Ruben Ramos III, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Oct. 14, 2015, arrest, pleaded guilty Monday morning before Judge William Eichman in the 364th District Court to murder.

