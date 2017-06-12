Jurors to decide punishment in 2015 s...

Jurors to decide punishment in 2015 stabbing death

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A 12-member jury will determine the punishment of a 23-year-old man who admitted to the October 2015 stabbing death of a woman. Ruben Ramos III, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Oct. 14, 2015, arrest, pleaded guilty Monday morning before Judge William Eichman in the 364th District Court to murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May '17 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lubbock County was issued at June 13 at 3:40PM CDT

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC