Joyland, The Haven host Dog Days of Summer
Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday Joyland Amusement Park, located at 500 Canyon Lake Dr, and The Haven Animal Care Shelter will hosts its Dog Days of Summer campaign to prompt people to adopt pets. The campaign is designated as a way to build awareness for the need of pet adoptions in the Lubbock area, and to bring the possibilities for pets to find families that will take them in.
