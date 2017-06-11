John and Edie Rische

John and Edie Rische

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

John and Edie Rische will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2017, with a vow renewal at 2 p.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Lubbock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May '17 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC