Innovation Hub at TTU accepts 7 starting companies
We spoke with Kimberly Gramm, Senior Managing Director of the Innovation Hub at TTU as they cut the ribbon on their new facility on Monday. "The Innovation Hub is really a place for entrepreneurial startups to get launched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May '17
|NAME
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC