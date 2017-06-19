Hotter temps, chance of rain as Tropical Storm Cindy moves NW
As Tropical System Cindy moves northwest through the Gulf of Mexico, high pressure remains parked just to the west of West Texas. That means hot conditions for the western half of Texas and increasing rain chances for east and southeast Texas by Thursday and Friday.
