Hockley sheriff wants to know - why' as teen charged in father's shooting death

Payden Shaine Allen,18, remains jailed on a $250,000 bond after allegedly shooting his father 47-year-old Brandon Lee Allen. Brandon Allen's body was found on Saturday in the living room of his residence in the 6800 block of Nevada Rd. Investigators were called to the scene after they grew concerned when Brandon Allen failed to arrive at a family gathering in the San Antonio area.

