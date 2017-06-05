Hockley County man charged with murder of father

A 19-year-old man is now in jail on a Hockley County murder warrant, charged with the murder of his father. 47-year-old Brandon Allen was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 6800 block of Nevada Road around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. During the early morning hours of June 11, Allen was located by authorities in Lubbock and interviewed by Texas Rangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.