High temperature ties for record high Thursday, cold front coming in Friday
After the weather tied for record at 107 degrees Thursday, temperatures are looking to cool down with a cold front coming through Friday. The last time it got to 107 degrees was back in 1957 at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, according to meteorologist Jeff Vitale with the National Weather Service in Lubbock.
