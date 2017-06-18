Hepatitis C rates increasing nationwide, not in Lubbock
If you're a baby boomer, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention wants you to be checked for hepatitis C. "The CDC has now recommended to check patients who were born after 1946," said Dr. Ariwan Rakvit, associate professor for the division of gastroenterology of Texas Tech's Health Sciences Center. People who lived through the Vietnam War era might have been infected and didn't know, she said, adding: "People are recommended to go and talk to their doctors about having screenings for hepatitis C antibodies."
