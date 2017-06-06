Gypsy Jane performs at Lubbock's Summer Showcase

Gypsy Jane will perform beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Summer Showcase in the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Ave. Gypsy Jane will play jazz and rock music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 at the Summer Showcaseconcert in the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Ave.

