Grand jury indicts woman after being accused of beating woman with tire iron

A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted a Lubbock woman after she was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with bodily injury with a deadly weapon. On March 14, 2017 around 4 p.m., 33-year-old Stephanie Washington was driving her vehicle southbound in the east parking lot of the Courtyards by the Lake Apartments near 65th and Quaker.

