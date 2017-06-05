Grand jury indicts woman after being accused of beating woman with tire iron
A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted a Lubbock woman after she was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with bodily injury with a deadly weapon. On March 14, 2017 around 4 p.m., 33-year-old Stephanie Washington was driving her vehicle southbound in the east parking lot of the Courtyards by the Lake Apartments near 65th and Quaker.
