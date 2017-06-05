Grand jury indicts Christian Castro, ...

Grand jury indicts Christian Castro, 2 others, on aggravated robbery charges

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Christian Castro, Christopher Coronado and Aaron Perez have been indicted by a grand jury, charged with aggravated robbery. This comes after a SWAT standoff that happened May 23, 2017 in the 3300 block of Auburn Ave. Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on two of the wanted subjects, 26-year-old Aaron Perez and 26-year-old Christopher Coronado on May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC