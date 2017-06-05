Grand jury indicts Christian Castro, 2 others, on aggravated robbery charges
Christian Castro, Christopher Coronado and Aaron Perez have been indicted by a grand jury, charged with aggravated robbery. This comes after a SWAT standoff that happened May 23, 2017 in the 3300 block of Auburn Ave. Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on two of the wanted subjects, 26-year-old Aaron Perez and 26-year-old Christopher Coronado on May 22, 2017.
