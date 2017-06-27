Global Medical REIT Inc. Provides Update to Cardiologists of Lubbock Acquisition

On June 5, 2017, the Company announced that it had entered into a purchase contract to purchase a 27,280 square-foot cardiac clinic located in Lubbock, Texas and that the Company was going to enter into a new, 12-year, triple-net lease with the Lubbock Heart Hospital. Rent payments under such lease were expected to be guaranteed by Surgery Partners, Inc., which manages the Cardiac Clinic through a joint venture agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.