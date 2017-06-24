From the A-J's Pages: Visitors thank Lubbock for kindness shown to artist daughter
Letter to editor: With this open letter, we would like to express our most sincere thanks to the citizens of your beautiful city for the most enjoyable welcome extended to our daughter Carmen Lomas Garza and to us during Carmen's exhibit at the Lubbock Fine Arts Center. Sunny skies and warm temperatures were predominant on the South Plains as sparse thunderstorms skipped across isolated areas, leaving as much as .50 of an inch of moisture in some areas.
