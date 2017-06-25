From the A-J's Pages: Missionary conference meets for annual session
The Roman Catholic Church's first new catechism in 400 years was approved Thursday by Pope John Paul II, who hopes to use the religious instruction guide to spread the church's beliefs worldwide. SAIGON - U.S. planes carried out the heaviest raids of the year over Communist North Vietnam during the weekend, American military spokesmen reported recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Sun
|NAME
|5
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Fri
|nancy p
|1
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May '17
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC