Flooding, large hail, 70-mph winds threaten in severe South Plains storms

Severe storms triggered flood advisories in Lubbock and Hockley Counties and continued to create a threat of hail, strong winds and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. Power outages were being reported around the region, including several that left more than 2,000 Xcel Energy customers without power around Levelland and more than 100 customers effected near Shallowater.

