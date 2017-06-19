Fireworks season kicks off Saturday

Fireworks season kicks off Saturday

Local fireworks stands across the South Plains are gearing up for the first day of sales for this Fourth of July Holiday season. Local stands like Discount City Fireworks spent most of the day on Friday getting ready for the big day, and stand operator, Stefano Pangilinan, said the first day of sales always bring a lot of excitement.

