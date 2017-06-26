Finding a new way: Fogerson 1 of 102 ...

Finding a new way: Fogerson 1 of 102 educators to retire from Lubbock ISD

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

As principal of the Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders for the past six years, she has led the school to be named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, one of just 279 schools in the nation to receive that honor. She was one of seven of the principals of those Blue Ribbon schools to be awarded a Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.

