Fast-rising heat in vehicles can caus...

Fast-rising heat in vehicles can cause tragedy for kids, animals

16 hrs ago

As the week heats up, local officials are continuing to warn motorists about the dangers posed to pets and children left unattended in vehicles. Since the beginning of the year, Lubbock Fire Rescue has responded to about 78 calls in which people were locked in or out of their vehicles, according to LFR Capt.

