DPS: 70 DWI arrests, 71 drug arrests, 12 lbs. of marijuana seized Memorial Day weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement partners in the Lubbock region made 70 DWI arrests and 71 drug offense arrests during the Memorial Day weekend. A total of 77 officers participated in the DWI task force that ran from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29. Officers also seized more than 12 pounds of marijuana and it's derivatives, along with user amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from traffic stops.

