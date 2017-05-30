DPS: 70 DWI arrests, 71 drug arrests,...

DPS: 70 DWI arrests, 71 drug arrests, 12 lbs. of marijuana seized Memorial Day weekend

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement partners in the Lubbock region made 70 DWI arrests and 71 drug offense arrests during the Memorial Day weekend. A total of 77 officers participated in the DWI task force that ran from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29. Officers also seized more than 12 pounds of marijuana and it's derivatives, along with user amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from traffic stops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts May 25 684lpv 3
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC