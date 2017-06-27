District 3 Councilman Jeff Griffith

District 3 Councilman Jeff Griffith

Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The meeting will take place at the Cafeteria of Maedgen Elementary School, 4401 Nashville Avenue, and is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Discussion of different topics will take place: the Lubbock economy, employment, core services, including, but not limited to, utilities, water, wastewater, development and redevelopment, public safety, crime, streets and transportation, community services, facilities, infrastructure, parks and recreation, and other modes of delivery of governmental services; budgetary matters, and the operations, communications, programs, and personnel of the City of Lubbock.

