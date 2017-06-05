Deputy sues Lubbock man, bar for $1M or more after being critically injured in crash

A Lubbock Sheriff's deputy is suing a man and a Lubbock bar for $1 million or more after being critically injured in a 2016 crash. On Monday, January 11, 2016, patrol officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash with injuries, at about 6:45 p.m., involving an LSO police vehicle at 8900 Milwaukee Ave. According to the Lubbock Police Department, the LSO Deputy, Ryan Burns, was traveling southbound on Milwaukee Ave when a white 2011 Chevy Silverado traveling northbound turned left in front of Deputy Burns and the vehicles collided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.