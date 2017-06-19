Dalton DeGraffenreid is new Head Foot...

Dalton DeGraffenreid is new Head Football Coach at Klondike

The Klondike Cougars have a new head football coach as Dalton DeGraffenreid comes in to take over a program that went 1-9 last season. DeGraffenreid was an assistant coach at Stamford last year, at Crane before that.

