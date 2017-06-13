Crunch time: Lubbock granola company expanding

Vestal had a booth at the Downton Farmer's Market on June 10, where she offered free samples and homemade dog treats Meradyth Vestal was not feeling well. In her first years of college at Abilene Christian University, she said she gained weight and struggled with anxiety and depression, even though she led a healthy and satisfying lifestyle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.