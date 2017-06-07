City reverses citation, says new mural Central Lubbock vape shop can stay
After first saying it needed to go, the city code enforcement department is now saying a new mural on the side of 180 Vape near downtown Lubbock can stay. Pharr said the idea for the mural was to pay homage to the city that's supported them and their business.
